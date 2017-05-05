BRIEF-Compass Diversified Holdings announces pricing of $100 mln preferred share offering
* Compass Diversified Holdings announces pricing of $100 million preferred share offering
May 5 Peabody Energy Corp
* Elliott International, L.P. reports purchase of 2,839,434 shares of Peabody Energy's common stock on May 3 - May 5 - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2qK2Ifv] Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 19 Brazil's state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA on Monday said its board has approved a settlement to end an United States-based lawsuit opened by some affiliates of The Vanguard Group, one of its largest shareholders.