19 hours ago
BRIEF-Elliott management makes certain additional information public regarding discussions with energy future
Gulen says would not flee U.S. to avoid extradition to Turkey
Gulen says would not flee U.S. to avoid extradition to Turkey
How two Venezuelan car dealers seized a GM auto factory
How two Venezuelan car dealers seized a GM auto factory
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 11, 2017 / 1:24 PM / 19 hours ago

BRIEF-Elliott management makes certain additional information public regarding discussions with energy future

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc

* Elliott Management makes public certain additional information regarding discussions with energy future

* Elliott Management says on july 11, elliott's counsel sent a letter to counsel to Energy Future Holding and energy future intermediate holding co

* Letter related to energy future's fiduciary duties in connection with proposed equitization plan proposed by Elliott and proposed deal with Berkshire Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

