* DIÖS FASTIGHETER IN REAL ESTATE TRANSACTION WITH NORRLANDSPOJKARNA
May 8 Elliott Associates L.P.:
* Says Elliott, Elliott International and EICA have combined economic exposure in Gigamon Inc of about 15.3 percent of shares outstanding
* Reports a 2.3 percent stake in Gigamon Inc as of April 28 - SEC filing
* Believe securities of Gigamon Inc are "significantly undervalued and represent an attractive investment opportunity"
* Seek to engage in a dialogue with Gigamon's board of directors regarding opportunities to maximize shareholder value
* May develop plans and/or make proposals with respect to, or with respect to potential changes in operations, management, among other things Source text - (bit.ly/2pcAFZa)
LOS GATOS, Calif., June 19 U.S. local social networking phenomenon Nextdoor is entering Germany, Europe's largest market, the company said on Monday, following expansion moves last year into Britain and the Netherlands, where it has grown rapidly.