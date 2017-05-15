Home Capital to sell C$1.2 bln commercial mortgage portfolio
June 20 Canadian lender Home Capital Group Inc said on Tuesday it would sell a portfolio of commercial mortgage assets valued at C$1.2 billion to private equity firm KingSett Capital.
May 15 Elliott Management Corp:
* "Welcomed recommendation by Institutional Shareholder Services" for Arconic shareholders to vote on the blue proxy card Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
LONDON, June 20 S&P Global may not wait until the terms of Britain's divorce from the European Union are known before it takes action on its rating again, most likely resulting in another cut, its sovereign ratings chief told Reuters on Tuesday.