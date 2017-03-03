March 3 Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc

* Elliott Associates, Elliott International and affiliates own about 7.5 pct of the outstanding shares of common stock in Roadrunner Transportation Systems as of Feb 21 - SEC filing

* Elliott Associates, Elliott International and affiliates disclosed their holding in Roadrunner Transportation via a 13-G filing that indicates a passive stake in the co Source text: (bit.ly/2mBVkV0)