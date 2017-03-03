BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 3 Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc
* Elliott Associates, Elliott International and affiliates own about 7.5 pct of the outstanding shares of common stock in Roadrunner Transportation Systems as of Feb 21 - SEC filing
* Elliott Associates, Elliott International and affiliates disclosed their holding in Roadrunner Transportation via a 13-G filing that indicates a passive stake in the co Source text: (bit.ly/2mBVkV0) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.