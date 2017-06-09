June 9 Ellipsiz Communications Ltd-

* Will hold a special meeting of shareholders on friday, july 7, 2017

* Ellipsiz Communications - a 3 judge panel of divisional court has ordered co to hold a shareholders meeting with a record date of october 24, 2016

* Ellipsiz Communications-Oct 24, 2016 dated shareholder meeting is to consider resolution to remove elliott jacobson, mark korol, grant sawiak as directors