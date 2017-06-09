BRIEF-Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 mln unit private placement
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
June 9 Ellipsiz Communications Ltd-
* Will hold a special meeting of shareholders on friday, july 7, 2017
* Ellipsiz Communications - a 3 judge panel of divisional court has ordered co to hold a shareholders meeting with a record date of october 24, 2016
* Ellipsiz Communications-Oct 24, 2016 dated shareholder meeting is to consider resolution to remove elliott jacobson, mark korol, grant sawiak as directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
PARIS, June 22 Boeing said it had won 571 orders and commitments for jetliners at the Paris Airshow, upstaging European rival Airbus after the launch of a new model of its 737 MAX passenger jet.