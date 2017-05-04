BRIEF-Dassault Systemes buys majority stake in Outscale
June 20 Dassault Systemes: * Financial terms of deal not disclosed * Outscale is a fast-growing cloud technology company
May 4 Elmos Semiconductor AG:
* Increasing sales by 13.1 percent year on year to 60.8 million euros ($66.24 million) in Q1 of 2017
* Q1 EBIT stood at 4.7 million euros (Q1/2015: 0.8 million euros), corresponding to an EBIT margin of 7.7 percent
* Expects year-on-year sales growth in upper single-digit percentage range in 2017
* EBIT margin is likely to improve slightly year on year in 2017 (2016: 10.1 percent) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9179 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LOS GATOS, Calif., June 19 U.S. local social networking phenomenon Nextdoor is entering Germany, Europe's largest market, the company said on Monday, following expansion moves last year into Britain and the Netherlands, where it has grown rapidly.