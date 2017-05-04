May 4 Elmos Semiconductor AG:

* Increasing sales by 13.1 percent year on year to 60.8 million euros ($66.24 million) in Q1 of 2017

* Q1 EBIT stood at 4.7 million euros (Q1/2015: 0.8 million euros), corresponding to an EBIT margin of 7.7 percent

* Expects year-on-year sales growth in upper single-digit percentage range in 2017

* EBIT margin is likely to improve slightly year on year in 2017 (2016: 10.1 percent) ($1 = 0.9179 euros)