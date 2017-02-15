Feb 15 Elmos Semiconductor AG:

* 2016 guidance achieved, accelerated growth in 2017

* In Q4 of 2016 sales increased by 14.8 pct over prior-year quarter of comparison to 63.5 million euros (Q4 2015: 55.3 million euros)

* Q4 gross profit amounted to 29.4 million euros, equivalent to a gross margin of 46.4 pct (Q4 2015: 23.3 million euros or 42.0 pct)

* Q4 consolidated net income was increased to 8.1 million euros (Q4 2015: 4.4 million euros)

* Q4 EBIT reached 11.2 million euros or 17.7 pct of sales (Q4 2015: 7.0 million euros or 12.6 pct)

* To propose to annual general meeting on May 11, 2017 a dividend increase to 0.35 euros per share (prior year: 0.33 euros per share)

* In FY 23.1 million euro in EBIT were generated (2015: 24.5 million euros), equivalent to an EBIT margin of 10.1 pct (2015: 11.2 pct)

* For 2017 Elmos expects sales growth in higher single digit percentage range compared to previous year

* Anticipates a slightly better EBIT margin for 2017 compared to previous year (2016: 10.1 pct)

* Capital expenditures ratio is scheduled to be less than 12 pct of sales. Moreover, Elmos will generate a positive adjusted free cash flow once again Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)