BRIEF-Tsinghuatongfang issues 2017 2nd tranche super short-term financing notes worth 1 bln yuan
* Says it issued 2017 2nd tranche super short-term financing notes worth 1 billion yuan with a term of 270 days and interest rate of 4.9 percent
May 9 ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG:
* PROMISSORY NOTE LOAN OF 40 MILLION EURO FOR REFINANCING PURPOSES SUCCESSFULLY PLACED
* ISSUED A PROMISSORY NOTE LOAN TOTALING 40 MILLION EURO. IT IS FOR GENERAL CORPORATE FINANCING PURPOSES
* PROMISSORY NOTE LOAN WILL ALSO BE USED TO REPAY LOANS OF 35 MILLION EURO MATURING IN 2017 AND 2018
* PROMISSORY NOTE IS DIVIDED INTO THREE TRANCHES WITH FIVE-, SEVEN- AND TEN-YEAR TERMS, EACH WITH A FIXED INTEREST RATE
June 20 Tongding Interconnection Information Co Ltd :