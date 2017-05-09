May 9 ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR AG:

* PROMISSORY NOTE LOAN OF 40 MILLION EURO FOR REFINANCING PURPOSES SUCCESSFULLY PLACED

* ISSUED A PROMISSORY NOTE LOAN TOTALING 40 MILLION EURO. IT IS FOR GENERAL CORPORATE FINANCING PURPOSES

* PROMISSORY NOTE LOAN WILL ALSO BE USED TO REPAY LOANS OF 35 MILLION EURO MATURING IN 2017 AND 2018

* PROMISSORY NOTE IS DIVIDED INTO THREE TRANCHES WITH FIVE-, SEVEN- AND TEN-YEAR TERMS, EACH WITH A FIXED INTEREST RATE

