April 5 ELP Corp :

* Says it will issue 800,000 shares through initial public offering

* Says offering price is 20,000 won/share, for proceeds of 16 billion won

* Says it will be listed under symbol of "063760" on Korea Securities Dealers Automated Quotations Stock Market

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/RCZXEs

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)