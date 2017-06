May 9 ELRINGKLINGER AG

* GUIDANCE FOR 2017 CONFIRMED

* REVENUE UP BY 12.5% IN Q1; ORGANIC GROWTH OF 10.9%

* Q1 EBIT BEFORE PURCHASE PRICE ALLOCATION ROSE BY EUR 7.1 MILLION OR 22.2% YEAR ON YEAR TO EUR 39.1 MILLION

* MANAGED TO LIFT SALES REVENUE IN Q1 BY 12.5% OR EUR 48.1 MILLION, TAKING FIGURE TO EUR 433.3 (385.2) MILLION

* Q1 GROUP'S ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH OF EUR 41.9 MILLION OR 10.9% WAS COMPLEMENTED BY POSITIVE CURRENCY EFFECTS

* MEDIUM-TERM REVENUE AND EARNINGS TARGETS HAVE ALSO BEEN CONFIRMED