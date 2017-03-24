BRIEF-Sandvine Corp to be acquired by Vector Capital
* Price per share implies an aggregate fully‐diluted equity value for sandvine of approximately cad $483 million
March 24 Elsoft Research Bhd
* All parties have mutually agreed not to extend conditions period and accordingly timeframe to fulfil such conditions have lapsed
* Refers to share sale agreement entered into between co with LHB, Leso Corporation and other shareholders of LCSB, Source (bit.ly/2n0lYmF) Further company coverage:
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing