BRIEF-Japan Third Party says settlement with Marubeni Utility Services regarding lawsuit for compensation of damages
* Says it settles with Marubeni Utility Services, Ltd. on May 30, regarding a lawsuit for compensation of damages
Feb 15 Elsoft Research Bhd
* Elsoft research with order of striking off duly pronounced by court, suit against elsoft and ags is officially terminated by pentamaster
* Notified by solicitors that Pentamaster Instrumentation , withdrawn its case against co and its unit Source (bit.ly/2lJZAkD) Further company coverage:
* Says it settles with Marubeni Utility Services, Ltd. on May 30, regarding a lawsuit for compensation of damages
* Says it will buy MIRAE GLOBAL Co Ltd, a petrochemistry firm, for 7.32 billion won