Fierce clashes break out in Libyan capital Tripoli
TRIPOLI, May 26 Heavy clashes between rival factions erupted in the Libyan capital Tripoli on Friday, with loud explosions and heavy artillery fire heard since the early morning.
May 2 Eltel Ab
* Eltel discontinues unprofitable power transmission business outside of Europe
* Board of directors today decided to discontinue unprofitable business of power transmission projects outside of europe
* Majority of cost is expected to occur in 2017 and remainder in 2018
* Decision to discontinue means Eltel will complete ongoing customer projects, but will not initiate any new projects
* Is expected to have left african market and discontinued all parts of power transmission international during first half of 2019
* Possibility to sell power transmission international is low
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
TRIPOLI, May 26 Heavy clashes between rival factions erupted in the Libyan capital Tripoli on Friday, with loud explosions and heavy artillery fire heard since the early morning.
BEIJING, May 26 Yu'e Bao, a money market fund under China's Ant Financial, will impose a cap on individual accounts at 250,000 yuan ($36,475), amid tightening regulatory oversight of China's financial markets.