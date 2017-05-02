May 2 Eltel Ab

* Eltel's board of directors has decided to file a report to police regarding former CEO Axel Hjärne

* Decided to appoint a special investigator to investigate liability regarding negative outcome in project business

* Based on investigation conclusions, decided to file police report regarding suspicions of accounting violation and/or fraud against co's former CEO Axel Hjärne Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: