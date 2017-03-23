March 23 Elumeo SE:

* Operational break-even expected in first half of 2017

* Earnings and sales for financial year 2016 severely impacted by depreciation of British Pound

* At 71.5 million euros ($77.15 million), FY group sales were maintained at roughly same level as last year, 71.5 million euros (-1.6 pct)

* Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation adjusted for non-operating special items, (adjusted EBITDA) decreased to -3.4 million euros in 2016 (2015: 0.2 million euros)

* Gross profit margin decreased from 46.1 pct in 2015 to 43.7 pct in 2016

* Compared to previous year, FY gross profit fell by 6.7 pct from 33.4 million euros to 31.2 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9268 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)