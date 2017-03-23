March 23 Elumeo SE:
* Operational break-even expected in first half of 2017
* Earnings and sales for financial year 2016 severely
impacted by depreciation of British Pound
* At 71.5 million euros ($77.15 million), FY group sales
were maintained at roughly same level as last year, 71.5 million
euros (-1.6 pct)
* Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation adjusted for non-operating special items, (adjusted
EBITDA) decreased to -3.4 million euros in 2016 (2015: 0.2
million euros)
* Gross profit margin decreased from 46.1 pct in 2015 to
43.7 pct in 2016
* Compared to previous year, FY gross profit fell by 6.7 pct
from 33.4 million euros to 31.2 million euros
