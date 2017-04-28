CORRECTED-U.S. April feedlot cattle placements jump to 14-year high

(Corrects first paragraph to say "the most for the month in 14 years" instead of "the most in 14 years") * April placements up 11.0 pct vs year ago * May 1 feedlot cattle at 102.0 pct of year ago * Marketings in April up 3.0 pct vs year ago By Theopolis Waters CHICAGO, May 26 Ranchers placed 11.0 percent more cattle in feedlots in April than a year earlier, the most for the month in 14 years, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported on Friday, beating average