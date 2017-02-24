Feb 24 EU Medicines Agency:

* EU medicines Agency recommendations for February 2017

* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval Of Daiichi Sankyo's anticoagulant Edoxaban

* EU Medicines Agency says adopted positive opinion recommending changes to the terms of the marketing authorisation for the medicinal product Darzalex

* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval of Hospira UK Limited's Pemetrexed for treatment of non-small cell lung cancer Source (bit.ly/2lCHPks) Further company coverage: