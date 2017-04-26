BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition announces filing of filing statement
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
April 26 Emaar Misr for Development
* Q1 net profit EGP 437.9 million versus EGP 254.5 million year ago
* Q1 revenue EGP 668.7 million versus EGP 597.4 million year ago Source: (bit.ly/2phcZjh) Further company coverage:
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: