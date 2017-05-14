May 14 Emaar Properties

* Q1 net profit 1.38 billion dirhams versus 1.21 billion dirhams year ago

* Q1 revenue 4.07 billion dirhams versus 3.53 billion dirhams year ago

* Recorded property sales of 6.05 billion dirhams in Q1, up 44 percent year over year

* Group has a backlog of 46.25 billion dirhams to be recognised as revenue in next few years

* Is in course of expanding hospitality business with 26 upcoming projects in UAE, Turkey, Egypt, KSA and Bahrain