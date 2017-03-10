WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 10 EMC Instytut Medyczny SA:
* FY 2016 revenue 277.5 million zlotys ($68.29 million) versus 258.1 million zlotys a year ago
* FY 2016 net loss 11.1 million zlotys versus loss of 4.5 million zlotys a year ago
* FY 2016 operating loss 6.7 million zlotys versus a loss of 1.8 million zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0634 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.