Feb 23 Emcor Group Inc
* Emcor group, inc. Reports fourth quarter and full-year
2016 results
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.72 from continuing
operations excluding items
* Q4 revenue $1.95 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.91 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $3.10 to $3.50 from
continuing operations
* Q4 earnings per share $0.69 from continuing operations
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $7.5 billion to $7.6 billion
* Emcor group inc - backlog as of december 31, 2016 was
$3.90 billion, an increase of 3.5% from $3.77 billion at end of
q4 of 2015
* Emcor group inc - emcor expects full-year 2017 revenues to
be between $7.5 billion and $7.6 billion
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.53, revenue view $7.83
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
