#Regulatory News
July 27, 2017 / 12:02 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Emcor Group reports Q2 EPS $0.95 from continuing operations

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Emcor Group Inc

* Reports second quarter 2017 results

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.40 to $3.60 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $0.95 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $1.9 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.86 billion

* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $7.6 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Backlog as of June 30, 2017 was $4.10 billion, an increase of 7.6 pct from $3.81 billion at end of Q2 of 2016.

* Raising 2017 revenue guidance to high-end of our previous range and increasing our diluted earnings per share guidance.

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.48, revenue view $7.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

