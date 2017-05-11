Cenovus Energy CEO Brian Ferguson to step down
June 20 Cenovus Energy Inc said on Tuesday its chief executive, Brian Ferguson, would retire in October, following a more than eight-year stint at the helm of the Canadian oil company.
May 11 Emera Inc:
* Emera reports Q1 2017 earnings
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.72
* Q1 earnings per share C$1.48
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* UTC Aerospace Systems- propeller upgrades for U.S. Air National Guard LC-130 aircraft commenced this month with fitting of NP2000 propeller system