BRIEF-Hybrid Air Freighters signs LOI to purchase lockheed Martin hybrid airships
* Hybrid Air Freighters signs letter of intent to purchase Lockheed Martin hybrid airships
May 8 Emerald Expositions Events Inc:
* Emerald Expositions Events Inc - for Q1 of 2017, emerald reported revenues of $135.7 million compared to revenues of $127.8 million for Q1 of 2016
* Qtrly net income increased by $0.1 million to $28.3 million from $28.2 million in Q1 of 2016
* Emerald Expositions Events - to hold a bank meeting on May 8, 2017 to discuss refinancing of existing term loan facility and revolving credit facility
* Emerald Expositions Events - proposed new financing is expected to consist of a $565 million term loan facility and a $150 million revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon:(bit.ly/2qS4knt) Further company coverage:
* Hybrid Air Freighters signs letter of intent to purchase Lockheed Martin hybrid airships
HONG KONG, June 20 Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd, the ports-to-telecoms group, brushed off talk of an imminent retirement for chairman Li Ka-shing, saying on Tuesday that the tycoon was in "very good health".