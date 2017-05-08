May 8 Emerald Expositions Events Inc:

* Emerald Expositions Events Inc - for Q1 of 2017, emerald reported revenues of $135.7 million compared to revenues of $127.8 million for Q1 of 2016

* Qtrly net income increased by $0.1 million to $28.3 million from $28.2 million in Q1 of 2016

* Emerald Expositions Events - to hold a bank meeting on May 8, 2017 to discuss refinancing of existing term loan facility and revolving credit facility

* Emerald Expositions Events - proposed new financing is expected to consist of a $565 million term loan facility and a $150 million revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon:(bit.ly/2qS4knt) Further company coverage: