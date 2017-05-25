BRIEF-Karyopharm says top-line data from SADAL study expected in second half of 2018
* Karyopharm reports updated Phase 2b SADAL data for Selinexor in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma at the 2017 European Hematology Association Annual Meeting
May 25 Emerald Expositions Events Inc
* Emerald Expositions Events Inc - on May 22, unit of co amended and restated its senior secured credit facilities - SEC filing
* Emerald Expositions Events - amended senior credit facilities consist of 7-year $565 million senior secured term loan facility, to mature on May 22, 2024
* Emerald Expositions Events - amended senior credit facilities consist of $150 million senior secured revolving credit facility, to mature on May 23, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Karyopharm reports updated Phase 2b SADAL data for Selinexor in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma at the 2017 European Hematology Association Annual Meeting
* Analysts say internet companies can adjust to new rules (Recasts, adds context, analyst comment, user comments)