BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 11 Emerald Health Therapeutics Inc
* Emerald Health announces increase in bought deal to $24.4 million
* Eight Capital has agreed to purchase 13.2 million units of company on a "bought deal" basis at a price per unit of $1.85 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results