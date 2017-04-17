BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 17 Emerge Energy Services LP
* Reg-Emerge Energy Services LP to acquire local sand operation for $20 million
* Emerge Energy Services LP - transaction was funded with a new $40 million term loan
* Emerge Energy Services LP - Q1 2017 results will not be discussed during call Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.