BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 17 Emerge Energy Services LP
* Emerge Energy Services LP says on April 12, 2017, entered into a new $40.0 million second lien senior secured term loan facility - SEC filing
* Emerge Energy Services LP says second lien term loan agreement matures on April 12, 2022 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2ohUI3O) Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.