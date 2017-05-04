GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares near two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
May 4 Emergent Biosolutions Inc
* Emergent Biosolutions reports first quarter 2017 financial results; reaffirms 2017 guidance
* Q1 earnings per share $0.23
* Q1 revenue $116.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $116.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Emergent Biosolutions Inc - Sees Q2 2017 total revenue of $100 to $115 million
* Q2 revenue view $122.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Australia's OrotonGroup Ltd, a maker of luxury handbags, said on Tuesday it has received expressions of interest that could involve a sale of the company and plans to begin a formal process to explore its options.