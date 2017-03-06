BRIEF-SocGen's ALD to buy BBVA Autorenting
* SocGen's ALD has signed an agreement to acquire BBVA Autorenting, the Spanish full-service leasing subsidiary of BBVA
March 6 (Reuters) -
* Emerging market buyout fund Actis raises $2.75 billion for fourth energy fund
* Actis says fund will invest in select countries in Latin America, Africa and Asia targeting investments in electricity generation and distribution businesses
* The fund already has $2billion of deal equity either completed or in late stage including four large scale regional platforms (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva)
* SocGen's ALD has signed an agreement to acquire BBVA Autorenting, the Spanish full-service leasing subsidiary of BBVA
* HOIST FINANCE AB (PUBL) - ON MAY 26, HOIST KREDIT AB'S, A FULLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF HOIST FINANCE AB, LONG- AND SHORT TERM ISSUER RATING WAS UPGRADED TO BAA3/PRIME-3 BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE