WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 22 Emerson Electric Co
* Emerson Electric Co - Emerson trailing three-month orders increased 8 percent as of May 2017 - SEC Filing
* Emerson Electric Co - Emerson trailing three-month automation solutions orders increased high-single digits
* Emerson Electric Co - Trailing three-month underlying orders increased 9 percent excluding unfavorable currency translation of 1 percent as of May 2017 Source text: [bit.ly/2rFVBVy] Further company coverage:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.