May 2 Emerson Electric Co

* Says qtrly sales of $3.6 billion were flat versus the prior year on both a net and underlying basis

* Sees fy earnings per share $2.55 to $2.65 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $0.58 from continuing operations

* Emerson electric co- automation solutions net sales are expected to be down 3 to 4 percent for 2017

* Emerson electric co- commercial & residential solutions net and underlying sales are expected to be up 5 to 6 percent for 2017

* Emerson electric- "considering our solid performance in the first half of the fiscal year and current order trends," raising fy sales, eps guidance

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $3.50 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: