BRIEF-Commercial Metals Q3 earnings per share $0.34
* Commercial Metals Company reports third quarter fiscal 2017 earnings per share of $0.34
May 24 Emerson Electric Co
* Emerson Electric - April trailing 3-month orders increased 2 percent and underlying orders increased 6 percent, excluding unfavorable currency translation
* Emerson Electric Co says April trailing three-month automation solutions orders were up mid-single digits
* IGT awarded seven-year contract with the West Virginia Lottery to provide lottery system, terminals, communications network, and ongoing services