BRIEF-Alterra Power signs revenue contract for Flat Top Project
* Alterra Power says signing, via wholly-owned project subsidiary, of 13-year power hedge agreement with affiliate of CITI for 200 MW Flat Top Wind Project
May 2 Emerson Electric Co
* Emerson electric co - qtrly earnings per share from continuing operations $0.58
* Emerson electric co- full-year net sales are now expected to be approximately flat
* Emerson electric co - qtrly earnings per share $0.57
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.58, revenue view $3.50 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.59, revenue view $14.69 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Amedica announces delayed filing of quarterly report on form 10-Q and receipt of nasdaq letter