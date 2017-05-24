BRIEF-Commercial Metals Q3 earnings per share $0.34
* Commercial Metals Company reports third quarter fiscal 2017 earnings per share of $0.34
May 24 Emerson Electric Co:
* Emerson Electric Co sees restructuring of about $100 million in 2018 and 2019 related to acquisition of Pentair's Valves and Controls business
* Sees Automation Solutions underlying sales down about 2 percent in 2017 - Electrical Products Group conf presentation
* Sees 2018 consolidated sales growth of about 9 percent to 10 percent
* FY2018 revenue view $16.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text (bit.ly/2rAj8uk) Further company coverage:
* IGT awarded seven-year contract with the West Virginia Lottery to provide lottery system, terminals, communications network, and ongoing services