UPDATE 1-Singapore's cbank fines Credit Suisse, UOB over 1MDB-linked transactions
* MAS ends review of banks involved in 1MDB-linked transactions
Feb 15 Emira Property Fund
* Dividend for six months to 31 December 2016 of 68.93 cents per share has been declared
* Vacancies have increased from 4.7 pct at 31 December 2015 to 7.0 pct at 31 December 2016.
* Revenue rose marginally year-on-year by 0.9 pct,
* Dividend income of 10.6 mln rand was received during period,
* Ben Van Der Ross, Emira's chairman, has announced his retirement from board with effect from 14 February 2017.
* Gerhard Van Zyl has taken up position of chairman with effect from 15 February 2017.
SAO PAULO, May 29 President Michel Temer urged Brazil's top electoral court to decide quickly on a case alleging illegal funding of his 2014 campaign in order to lift political uncertainty overshadowing a recovery in Latin America's largest economy.