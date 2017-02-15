Feb 15 Emira Property Fund

* Dividend for six months to 31 December 2016 of 68.93 cents per share has been declared

* Vacancies have increased from 4.7 pct at 31 December 2015 to 7.0 pct at 31 December 2016.

* Revenue rose marginally year-on-year by 0.9 pct,

* Dividend income of 10.6 mln rand was received during period,

* Ben Van Der Ross, Emira's chairman, has announced his retirement from board with effect from 14 February 2017.

* Gerhard Van Zyl has taken up position of chairman with effect from 15 February 2017.