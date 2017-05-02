BRIEF-Capitala Finance caused notices to be issued to holders of 7.125% notes due 2021
* Co caused notices to be issued to holders of its 7.125 pct notes due 2021 - SEC filing
May 2 Emirates Investment Bank:
* Q1 net profit 16.6 million dirhams versus 4.9 million dirhams year ago
* Q1 operating income 47.9 million dirhams versus 23.6 million dirhams year ago Source: (bit.ly/2p31gnj) Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG, May 26 South Africa's rand rose half a percent against the dollar on Friday, a day after the Reserve Bank kept rates on hold and played down the prospects of cheaper borrowing costs, encouraging investors in search of yield to pour money in.