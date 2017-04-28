Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
April 28 Emlak Konut Reit
* Q1 net profit of 319.7 million lira ($89.95 million) versus 176.8 million lira year ago
* Q1 revenue of 834.1 million lira versus 128.6 million lira year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.5541 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
SAO PAULO, May 26 The powerful Brazilian Rural Society group said on Friday it had sent a letter to development bank BNDES demanding the ouster of the Batista brothers from the board of meatpacker JBS SA following a corruption scandal involving the family that founded and runs the company.