BRIEF-Heico Corp acquires composites manufacturer Carbon by Design
* Heico stated that it expects acquisition to be accretive to its earnings within first year following acquisition
May 9 Emmis Communications Corp
* EMMIS ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL LA'S POWER 106 TO MERUELO GROUP
* EMMIS COMMUNICATIONS CORP SAYS DEAL FOR $82.75 MILLION
DUESSELDORF, June 20 Bayer's chief executive said talks with the EU Commission over the antitrust scrutiny of the German drugmaker's planned takeover of U.S. seeds maker Monsanto were "very good and constructive", confirming a target to wrap up the deal by year-end.