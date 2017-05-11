Apple tells court Qualcomm chip licenses are invalid
June 20 Apple Inc broadened a legal attack on Qualcomm Inc, arguing to a U.S. federal court that license agreements that secure the chip maker a cut of every iPhone manufactured were invalid.
May 11 Emmis Communications Corp
* Emmis announces fourth quarter and full-year earnings
* Emmis communications corp qtrly loss per share $0.62
* Qtrly total net revenues $43.5 million versus. $50.9 million
* Emmis communications -cash commitment to sprint had been satisfied, business relationship between nextradio and sprint extended for additional 3 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Apple Inc broadened a legal attack on Qualcomm Inc, arguing to a U.S. federal court that license agreements that secure the chip maker a cut of every iPhone manufactured were invalid.
* Boeing - order is calc's first direct purchase from boeing, with a value of $5.8 billion at list prices