March 21 Emova Group SA:

* Said on Monday it is to launch a 5 million euro ($5.38 million) capital increase from March 23

* To issue 10,865,029 ordinary shares with warrants attached at 0.46 euro per share

* Capital increase is part of the accelerated financial safeguard plan approved by the Paris Commercial Court on January 20, which principally aims to repay bondholders Source text: bit.ly/2mKCIgT Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9291 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)