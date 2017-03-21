BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
March 21 Emova Group SA:
* Said on Monday it is to launch a 5 million euro ($5.38 million) capital increase from March 23
* To issue 10,865,029 ordinary shares with warrants attached at 0.46 euro per share
* Capital increase is part of the accelerated financial safeguard plan approved by the Paris Commercial Court on January 20, which principally aims to repay bondholders Source text: bit.ly/2mKCIgT Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9291 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION