BRIEF-Changshu Automotive Trim says dividend payment date on June 28
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.25 yuan per share (before tax) for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on June 27
May 4 Emperia Holding SA:
* Its unit Stokrotka April prelim. revenue from sales of goods at 209 million zlotys ($54.29 million), up by about 8.9 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8499 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Australian Competition Tribunal authorises proposed combination of Tabcorp and Tatts