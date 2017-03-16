BRIEF-Wesfarmers announces details of remuneration terms for incoming managing director
* announced details of service agreement and remuneration terms for incoming group managing director Rob Scott when he succeeds Richard Goyder
March 16 Emperor Watch & Jewellery Ltd :
* FY net loss for year narrowed to HK$64.8 million versus loss of HK$120.1 million
* No dividend was paid or recommended for payment during year ended 31 Dec 2016
* FY revenue HK$3.64 billion versus HK$4.43 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 28 Brazilian federal prosecutors on Sunday made a new offer to JBS SA's controlling shareholder, J&F Investimentos, that it pay a 10.99 billion real ($3.37 billion) fine for its role in massive corruption scandals.