BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 26 Empire Company Ltd:
* Empire appoints Michael Vels as chief financial officer - Clinton Keay assumes role of executive vice president technology and lead of company's transformation office
* Empire Company Ltd - Vels was most recently chief financial officer of hydro one
* Empire Company Ltd- Clinton Keay who served as interim CFO will assume role of executive vice president, technology and lead of transformation office
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results