* Empire appoints Michael Vels as chief financial officer - Clinton Keay assumes role of executive vice president technology and lead of company's transformation office

* Empire Company Ltd - Vels was most recently chief financial officer of hydro one

* Empire Company Ltd- Clinton Keay who served as interim CFO will assume role of executive vice president, technology and lead of transformation office