WRAPUP 4-New computer virus spreads from Ukraine to disrupt world business
* Port terminals operated by Maersk disrupted (Adds details on Maersk disruption, FedEx on TNT)
June 27 Empire Petroleum Partners LLC:
* Empire Petroleum Partners LLC announces asset purchase agreement with Circle K Stores and CST Brands; additional financial details were not disclosed
* Empire Petroleum Partners- asset purchase agreement with Circle K Stores Inc and CST Brands Inc to acquire 70 corner store gas stations
* Empire Petroleum Partners- additional financial details regarding the transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Port terminals operated by Maersk disrupted (Adds details on Maersk disruption, FedEx on TNT)
NEW YORK, June 28 PayPal Holdings Inc has invested in LendUp, a San Francisco-based startup that offers loans online to consumers who have been traditionally overlooked by banks because they are considered too risky.