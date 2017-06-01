June 2 Empire Resorts Inc:
* Empire Resorts Inc - on May 26, 2017, company entered
into first amendment to term loan agreement and certain
ancillary agreements
* Says first amendment to increase aggregate principal
amount of term B loan by $35 million
* Says additional $35 million principal amount of term B
loan was priced at 99.75% of principal amount
* Says additional borrowings will be used to fund company's
development and operation of Resorts World Catskills
* says as amended, term loan facility now provides loans in
aggregate principal amount of $520 million
