March 7 Empired Ltd:

* Empired wins govnext-ict role with nec to wa government-epd.ax

* Empired secures exclusive role within nec consortium for supply of govnext-ict services to wa government

* Service has potential to scale beyond 140,000 wa government users based on agency take up of western australian govnext-ict platform

