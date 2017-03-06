German stocks - Factors to watch on May 29
FRANKFURT, May 29 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0609 GMT.
March 7 Empired Ltd:
* Empired wins govnext-ict role with nec to wa government-epd.ax
* Empired secures exclusive role within nec consortium for supply of govnext-ict services to wa government
* Service has potential to scale beyond 140,000 wa government users based on agency take up of western australian govnext-ict platform
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, May 29 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0609 GMT.
HELSINKI, May 29 Finnish consumer and industry confidence rose in May from the previous month, data published on Monday showed.