BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 26 Employers Holdings Inc-
* Employers Holdings Inc reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.57
* Qtrly gaap book value per share of $26.88
* Employers holdings inc - q1 net income, net income excluding impact of lpt and operating income of $23.2 million, $20.3 million and $18.9 million, respectively
* Qtrly book value per share of $32.20
* Employers holdings inc - q1 net written premiums of $196.1 million, an increase of $7.4 million year-over-year
* Employers holdings inc qtrly adjusted book value per share of $29.65
Q1 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.