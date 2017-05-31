BRIEF-Shenzhen Century Plaza Hotel's board appoints new general manager
* Says board appoints Jiang Tao as general manager, replacing Chen Huihan
May 31 EN3 Co Ltd :
* Says Moon Je Sung resigned from co-CEO, due to personal reason
* Says co's the other co-CEO, Jung Young Woo, will begin to serve as CEO
* Says John Ernest Flintham resigns as vice-chairman and managing director of company